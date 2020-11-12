Dr. John Conn Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conn Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Conn Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Conn Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Springs Surgical Associates2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5017, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-2501
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conn is friendly, warm and caring, but best of all, a very skilled surgeon. His staff discovered an anomaly on my ultrasound, sent me right away for a CT scan, and soon after, Dr. Conn removed a large chunk of atherosclerotic plaque that almost completely blocked my artery. I feel great! And I can't say enough about his support staff. What beautiful, caring people they all are.
About Dr. John Conn Sr, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Conn Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conn Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conn Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conn Sr has seen patients for Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conn Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Conn Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conn Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conn Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conn Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.