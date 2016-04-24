Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conklin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kentucky Sch Med and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Conklin Jr works at
Locations
University Of Kentucky OPH740 Rose St Ste C, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5867
University Of Kentucky OPH740 N Limestone Ste C, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5867
Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center - Lexington - Advanced Eye Care110 Conn Ter Fl 4, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5867
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
HE SEEMED LIKE A VERY NICE MAN. HE WAS VERY PROFESSIONAL AND TOOK HIS TIME TO LISTEN TO ME. HE DID A THOROUGH EXAM AND FOUND THINGS THAT THE OTHER DR. MISSED. HE WAS FRIENDLY AND DEFINITELY A PEOPLE PERSON. HE IS WITHOUT A DOUBT MY KIND OF DOCTOR.
About Dr. John Conklin Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134228174
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Kentucky Sch Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Conklin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conklin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conklin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conklin Jr works at
Dr. Conklin Jr has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conklin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Conklin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conklin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conklin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conklin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.