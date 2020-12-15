Dr. John Coniglio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coniglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Coniglio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Coniglio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Headneck Center1065 Senator Keating Blvd Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 256-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Coniglio took exceptional care of my husband from start to finish. He performed a very difficult surgery and successfully removed a tumor in a very compromised area. We are forever thankful for Dr Coniglio. It was hard not being in the hospital with my husband due to Covid, but I knew he was in good hands.
About Dr. John Coniglio, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1639133044
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Cornell Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
