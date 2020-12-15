Overview

Dr. John Coniglio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Coniglio works at John U Coniglio MD LLC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.