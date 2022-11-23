Dr. John Compoginis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compoginis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Compoginis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Compoginis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Compoginis works at
Premier Plastic Surgery1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-4859
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
I’m six weeks post op. Can’t believe my results! He is truly kind and careful and his staff is always Available for any questions or concerns. I always knew what to expect pre and post op. Excellent surgeon excellent staff. I will and have already recommended. I did A LOT of research. Very happy with my results!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Compoginis speaks Spanish.
