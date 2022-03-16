Overview

Dr. John Collins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Caro Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.



Dr. Collins works at MICHIGAN CARDIOVASCULAR INSTITUTE in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Standish, MI, Caro, MI and Tawas City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.