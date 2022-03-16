Dr. John Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Collins, MD
Dr. John Collins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Caro Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.
Saginaw Office1015 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 754-3000
Ascension Standish Hospital805 W Cedar St, Standish, MI 48658 Directions (989) 754-3000
Oncology Hematology Associates2050 E Caro Rd, Caro, MI 48723 Directions (989) 754-3000
Family Foot and Ankle Center P.c.295 Maple St Ste 201, Tawas City, MI 48763 Directions (989) 362-0188
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Mclaren Caro Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
He was thorough and explained everything and what options you might have
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
