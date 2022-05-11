Overview

Dr. John Collier, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Collier works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada (Pulmonary Division) in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.