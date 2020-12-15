Overview

Dr. John Colleran, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Colleran works at CHI St Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas North Little Rock in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Lonoke, AR and Scott, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

