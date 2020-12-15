Dr. John Colleran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colleran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Colleran, DO
Overview
Dr. John Colleran, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - North Little Rock4000 Richards Rd Ste A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Lonoke130 J F Blvd, Lonoke, AR 72086 Directions
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Scott15111 HIGHWAY 165, Scott, AR 72142 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Since seeing Dr. Colleran he pays attention to detail and is very concerned about his patients and their well being. Need more doctors like him and his professional nurses.
About Dr. John Colleran, DO
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265494231
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University Va Mc
- Georgetown University Dept Veteran Affairs
- Bapt Med Center Ny|Bapt Med Ctr Ny
- Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent North
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colleran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colleran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colleran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colleran works at
Dr. Colleran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colleran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Colleran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colleran.
