Overview

Dr. John Cole IV, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Self Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Cole IV works at PED CD Clinic/ Pain Mgmt Assc in Greenwood, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.