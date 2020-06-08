Dr. John Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Locations
Cole Dermatology, LLC2410 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 241-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I use Dr. Cole and are 100% satisfied with his clinic's work.I recently had a small surgical procedure which was done quickly with excellent results. We recommend Dr. Cole highly
About Dr. John Cole, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164684304
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida / Shands
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
