Overview

Dr. John Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.



Dr. Cole works at Cole Dermatology, LLC in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.