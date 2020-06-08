See All Dermatologists in Valdosta, GA
Dr. John Cole, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.

Dr. Cole works at Cole Dermatology, LLC in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cole Dermatology, LLC
    2410 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 241-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164684304
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Florida / Shands
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at Cole Dermatology, LLC in Valdosta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

