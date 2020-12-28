Overview

Dr. John Cogan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Cogan works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.