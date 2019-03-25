Overview

Dr. John Coen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Coen works at Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.