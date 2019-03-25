Dr. John Coen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Coen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Coen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Locations
Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon1600 State St, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 540-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corn changed my life! He replaced both of my knees without any problems. It has almost been 5 years and it has made such a difference in my life to be able to do things I had not been able to do for years! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Coen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New Mexico Center for Joint Replacement
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
