Dr. John Codwell III, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Codwell III, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
-
1
Catherine L. Karmel M.d.1213 Hermann Dr Ste 630, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 526-0600
-
2
Scott A. Cohen M D P A6655 Travis St Ste 840, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 526-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Codwell III?
One of the best Doctors I have ever gone to; Out-going, Friendly, knows his sports, especially anything Michigan Blue, but most importantly he knows the Field of Podiatry & is aware of any medical 'warning signs' of impending future problems that could possibly lead to other complications or surgery and is 'straightforward' about the issues and his concern! I appreciate the gut-level approach to work towards the solution!
About Dr. John Codwell III, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1649260092
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codwell III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Codwell III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codwell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codwell III works at
Dr. Codwell III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codwell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Codwell III speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Codwell III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codwell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codwell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codwell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.