Overview

Dr. John Codwell III, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.



Dr. Codwell III works at Catherine L. Karmel M.d. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.