See All Podiatric Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. John Codwell III, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Codwell III, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Codwell III, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Codwell III works at Catherine L. Karmel M.d. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine L. Karmel M.d.
    1213 Hermann Dr Ste 630, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-0600
  2. 2
    Scott A. Cohen M D P A
    6655 Travis St Ste 840, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Codwell III?

    Aug 09, 2017
    One of the best Doctors I have ever gone to; Out-going, Friendly, knows his sports, especially anything Michigan Blue, but most importantly he knows the Field of Podiatry & is aware of any medical 'warning signs' of impending future problems that could possibly lead to other complications or surgery and is 'straightforward' about the issues and his concern! I appreciate the gut-level approach to work towards the solution!
    Keith Hoston in Houston, TX — Aug 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Codwell III, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Codwell III, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Codwell III to family and friends

    Dr. Codwell III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Codwell III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Codwell III, DPM.

    About Dr. John Codwell III, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649260092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Codwell III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codwell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Codwell III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Codwell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Codwell III works at Catherine L. Karmel M.d. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Codwell III’s profile.

    Dr. Codwell III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codwell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Codwell III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codwell III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codwell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codwell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Codwell III, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.