Dr. John Coccaro, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Coccaro, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Coccaro works at PRECISION PAIN MANAGEMENT LLC in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

    Precision Pain Management
    300 W Water St Ste A, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 800-2760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Arthritis
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2020
    Dr. John is the gold standard in pain relief....makes you feel confident, safe, secure, comfortable, and like family....only doctor to give me relief in 15 years. I love this man....
    Ed L — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. John Coccaro, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235280314
    Education & Certifications

    • Anesthesiology
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Coccaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coccaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coccaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coccaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coccaro works at PRECISION PAIN MANAGEMENT LLC in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Coccaro’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Coccaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coccaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coccaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coccaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

