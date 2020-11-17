Dr. John Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cobb, MD
Dr. John Cobb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grace Clinic at 50th.
John Cobb M.d. Pllc6502 Slide Rd Ste 311, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 791-5100
- Grace Clinic at 50th
Dr. Cobb was very relatable. He made me feel comfortable expressing my issues. Actually listened to my situation, and gave me advice.
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
