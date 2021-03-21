Dr. Clyde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Clyde, DPM
Dr. John Clyde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, WA.
Dr. Clyde works at
Covington Clinic South Urgent Care27500 168th Pl Se, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (425) 203-7290
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3440
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It was great - very thorough and did a great job on my foot op - highly recommend
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Clyde has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
