Dr. John Clyde, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Clyde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, WA. 

Dr. Clyde works at Valley Medical Center in Covington, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Covington Clinic South Urgent Care
    27500 168th Pl Se, Covington, WA 98042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 203-7290
    Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center
    400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 228-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2021
    It was great - very thorough and did a great job on my foot op - highly recommend
    Greg - Renton — Mar 21, 2021
    About Dr. John Clyde, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831402841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clyde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clyde has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.