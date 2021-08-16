See All Neurosurgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. John Clough, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Clough, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Clough works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group
    5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5548
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group
    2100 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 16, 2021
    He is treating my husband. He’s very compassionate. He explains everything clearly and encourages questions. My husband has done very well under his care. He also has a wonderful staff. Especially Jessie and Angie.
    Wonderful Doctor — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. John Clough, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    years of experience
    • English
    • 1285661835
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. John Clough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clough has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Clough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

