Dr. John Clough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Clough, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Clough works at
Locations
Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5548Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group2100 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 339-9643
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is treating my husband. He’s very compassionate. He explains everything clearly and encourages questions. My husband has done very well under his care. He also has a wonderful staff. Especially Jessie and Angie.
About Dr. John Clough, MD
- Neurosurgery
English
- English
- 1285661835
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
