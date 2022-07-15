Dr. John Clemmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Clemmons, MD
Overview
Dr. John Clemmons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Clemmons works at
Locations
-
1
John B. Clemmons Jr. MD P.A1213 Hermann Dr Ste 220, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 323-9383
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemmons?
I was looking to do a colonoscopy without anesthesia or sedation and Dr. Clemmons provided a great experience for me. His entire team is very knowledgeable and helpful. He gave me good preparation and a lot of information following the procedure regarding my situation. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Clemmons, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1518997477
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Program
- Emory University Program
- Emory U Prog
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemmons works at
Dr. Clemmons has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.