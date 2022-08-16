Overview

Dr. John Clay II, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Clay II works at Kaplan Family Care Center in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.