Overview

Dr. John Clay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Medicine - Richmond, VA | Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Southside Regional Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Clay works at Primary Health Group - Appomattox in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.