Dr. John Clarke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Richard A Prazak MD1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 330, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 345-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Clarke operated on me 8 years ago after I had a stroke... I recommend him highly.
- General Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English, French
- Andrews Air Force Base
- Shands Tchg Hosp-U Fla Coll Med
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clarke speaks French.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.