See All General Dentists in Florence, SC
Dr. John Clark, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Clark, DMD

Dentistry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Clark, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Dr. Clark works at Advanced Dental Center of Florence in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dental Center of Florence
    2241 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 627-0171

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?

May 06, 2016
I went to Sexton Dental Clinic for a full set of dentures. I am allergic to most ALL antibiotics. I had some infection he and his staff went above and beyond, and he personally researched over 2 hours until he found one that he could comfortably safely use. He could have just sent me away. He spent time teaching, and even saved several of my teach,allowing me to save bone and have a partial. It's a shame that I didn't have a dentist like him 20 years ago. I might NOT be having such issues. -MB
Michelle D in Clarks Hill, SC — May 06, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Clark, DMD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Clark, DMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clark to family and friends

Dr. Clark's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Clark

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Clark, DMD.

About Dr. John Clark, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811079650
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Clark, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clark works at Advanced Dental Center of Florence in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John Clark, DMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.