Dr. John Clark, MD
Dr. John Clark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Dr. Clark works at
Lawrence Neurology Specialists1130 W 4th St Ste 3203, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 505-5020
Lawrence Neurology Specialists330 Arkansas St Ste 220, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 830-8324
- LMH Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235166943
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Neurology
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.