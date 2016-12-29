See All Podiatrists in Lowell, MA
Dr. John Clarity, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. John Clarity, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lowell, MA. 

Dr. Clarity works at Lowell Family Medical Care PC in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lowell Family Medical Care PC
    817 Merrimack St, Lowell, MA 01854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 452-0657

  • Lowell General Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis
    • Humana

    Dec 29, 2016
    He is very gentle.
    Lady D in Lowell, MA — Dec 29, 2016
    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912994211
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Clarity, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarity has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarity works at Lowell Family Medical Care PC in Lowell, MA. View the full address on Dr. Clarity’s profile.

    Dr. Clarity has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarity on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Clarity has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarity.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

