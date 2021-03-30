Overview

Dr. John Clancy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Clancy works at Optum - Family Medicine in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.