Dr. John Cintron, MD

Sleep Medicine
1.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Cintron, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Cintron works at Miami Medical Associates in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Medical Associates P.A.
    13055 SW 42nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 485-8666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Aneurysm
Myelopathy
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Cintron, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184622664
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|University Of Fl College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cintron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cintron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cintron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cintron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cintron works at Miami Medical Associates in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cintron’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cintron. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cintron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cintron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cintron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

