Dr. John Cintron, MD
Dr. John Cintron, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.
Miami Medical Associates P.A.13055 SW 42nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 485-8666
- Homestead Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Cintron, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|University Of Fl College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cintron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cintron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cintron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cintron speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cintron. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cintron.
