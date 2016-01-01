Dr. John Cifelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cifelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cifelli, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cifelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Cifelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. John Cifelli95 Main Ave Ste 120, Clifton, NJ 07014 Directions (973) 777-9279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cifelli?
About Dr. John Cifelli, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295709566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cifelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cifelli accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cifelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cifelli works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cifelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cifelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cifelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cifelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.