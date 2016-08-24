Overview

Dr. John Churchill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Churchill works at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.