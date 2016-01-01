See All Dermatologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. John Chung, MD is a dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. Dr. Chung completed a residency at Florida Hospital Med Center. He currently practices at Skin Cancer/Dermatology Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Chung is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waterside
    2358 Lifestyle Way Ste 212, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 521-1100
  2. 2
    Skin Cancer/Dermatology Center
    2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 300, Cleveland, TN 37311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 472-3332
  3. 3
    Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center
    400 Timms Rd NE, Calhoun, GA 30701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 625-3909
  4. 4
    Icare-emsinc.
    425 Old Riceville Rd Ste 3, Athens, TN 37303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 551-9200
  5. 5
    Rome
    10 MEDICAL DR NE, Rome, GA 30161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 378-2235
  6. 6
    Hixson Commons
    4513 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 875-4752
  7. 7
    Kimball
    400 Dixie Lee Center Rd Ste C, Kimball, TN 37347 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 229-6313
  8. 8
    Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center
    4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 340, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 406-3900
  9. 9
    Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Ctr
    1107 Memorial Dr Ste 201, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 277-7311

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
  • Buckeye Community Health Plan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareSource
  • Cigna
  • Community Health Choice
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • HealthPlus
  • HealthPlus Amerigroup
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Husky Health
  • inHealth
  • INTotal Health
  • Medicaid
  • Midwest Health Plan
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Peach State Health Plan
  • Sagamore Health Network
  • Simply Healthcare Plans
  • Staywell (Wellcare)
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellCare
  • Wellcare of Georgia

About Dr. John Chung, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English, Korean and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1710943709
Education & Certifications

  • Florida Hospital Med Center
  • Scripps Clin & Rsch Fdn La Jolla
  • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
  • Adventhealth Gordon

Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(21)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chung has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

