See All Phlebologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. John Chuback, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Chuback, MD

Phlebology
5 (249)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Chuback, MD is a Phlebologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Phlebology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - Rutgers University|New Jersey Medical School at Rutgers, in Newark - M.D., and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Chuback works at Chuback Vein Center in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chuback Vascular Imaging
    205 Robin Rd Ste 333, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 261-1772
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
PicoSure™ Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Care Regime Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 249 ratings
    Patient Ratings (249)
    5 Star
    (243)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chuback?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Wonderful staff and great care
    Andrea A. — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Chuback, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Chuback, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chuback to family and friends

    Dr. Chuback's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chuback

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Chuback, MD.

    About Dr. John Chuback, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124071261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery - University of Rochester Medical Center,|University Of Rochester Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgical Residency - Monmouth Medical Center|Monmouth Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School - Rutgers University|New Jersey Medical School at Rutgers, in Newark - M.D.,
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chuback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chuback has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chuback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chuback works at Chuback Vein Center in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chuback’s profile.

    249 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuback. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuback.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Chuback, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.