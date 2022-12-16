Dr. John Chuback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chuback, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chuback, MD is a Phlebologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Phlebology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - Rutgers University|New Jersey Medical School at Rutgers, in Newark - M.D., and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Chuback Vascular Imaging205 Robin Rd Ste 333, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 261-1772Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff and great care
About Dr. John Chuback, MD
- Phlebology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery - University of Rochester Medical Center,|University Of Rochester Medical Center
- General Surgical Residency - Monmouth Medical Center|Monmouth Medical Center
- New Jersey Medical School - Rutgers University|New Jersey Medical School at Rutgers, in Newark - M.D.,
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuback has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuback speaks Spanish.
249 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuback. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuback.
