Dr. John Chuang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Chuang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Chuang works at
Locations
1
Addadhd Treatment Center LLC1524 Independence Pkwy Ste A1, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 943-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding patient experience! Cannot say enough great things about the ADHD Treatment Center in Plano, TX. Dr. John Chuang and his team are the ONLY people you want to work with. Had suffered from untreated ADHD through childhood and into adult life. Met with Dr. Chuang who helped me understand ADHD from start to finish in simple, non-medical terms and examples. He then led me through diagnosis and orchestrated treatment with monthly follow-up. Takeaways: Getting the right treament for ADHD is game changer for you, and nobody does it better Dr. John Chuang and team.
About Dr. John Chuang, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275784654
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuang works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.
