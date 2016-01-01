Dr. John Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chu, MD
Dr. John Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Advocate Medical Group - Highland - Ophthalmology1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
About Dr. John Chu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1548285844
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center|Mt Auburn Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.