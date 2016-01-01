Overview

Dr. John Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Advocate Health Care in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.