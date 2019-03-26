Overview

Dr. John Chryssochoos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chryssochoos works at Wellstar General Surgery in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.