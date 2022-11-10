Overview

Dr. John Christoforidis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Christoforidis works at Retina Specialists Southern AZ in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.