Dr. John Christman, MD
Dr. John Christman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Oaks, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Zucker Hillside Hospital7559 263rd St, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Directions (301) 841-9373
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Christman is a class act...I had been referred to the doctor for my 12 year old daughter. Eventhough his practice does not treat children, Dr. Christman called me back and spent a half hour on the phone with me to hear her history, offer up some very helpful advice, and referred me to practitioners in the field who treat children. Dr. Christman's knowledge, bedside manner, and selflessness was very impressive.
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Christman has seen patients for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
