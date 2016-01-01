Dr. John Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Christensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Christensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (331) 732-4600
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 207, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (331) 732-4600
-
3
Illinois Urological Institute308 Randall Rd Ste C, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-7300
-
4
Illinois Urological Institute2020 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 690-6400
-
5
Illinois Urological Institute0N025 Winfield Rd # 407, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 690-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
About Dr. John Christensen, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093730756
Education & Certifications
- Bowman-Gray/Wake Forest U
- NC Bapt Hosps
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.