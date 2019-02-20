Dr. John Christein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Christein, MD
Overview
Dr. John Christein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Christein works at
Locations
Dba Alabama Oncology3670 Grandview Pkwy Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 592-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had Whipple Procedure in February, 2016. Dr. Christein was outstanding before and after the surgery. He completed this complex surgery in less than three hours. Usually this procedure takes 6-8 hours. He and his team were complete professionals. I am alive today and enjoying an excellent quality of life because of Dr. Christein and his fantastic surgical skills.
About Dr. John Christein, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508809328
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Rush Univ
- Rush University
- Rush Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christein has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Christein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christein.
