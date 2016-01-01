Dr. John Choie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Choie, MD
Overview
Dr. John Choie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
1
John H. Choie MD PC1030 E Foothill Blvd Ste 102, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 920-5765
2
John H Choie MD5385 Walnut Ave Ste 6, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 591-0311
3
Chino Valley Medical Center5451 Walnut Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Choie, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1497768683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choie has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choie speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.