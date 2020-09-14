Dr. John Chois, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chois, DO
Overview
Dr. John Chois, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Chois works at
Locations
Advanced Aestheic Surgery Ctr7425 Conroy Windermere Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 299-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors in Orlando area.. Thank you doctor Choi for the great work
About Dr. John Chois, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720151517
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chois. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chois.
