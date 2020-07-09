Dr. John Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Choi, MD
Dr. John Choi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1800
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Dr. Choi is both an incredible surgeon and person; we are lucky to have him in the HV. He has a level of understanding and compassion that few doctors do. Don't be fooled by his dark sense of humor (I mean, you kind of have to in order to be a colorectal surgeon), he is one of the most caring doctors I've ever had. I'm guessing some of the other reviewers here are older/more conservative and don't appreciate his sometimes brash levity. He was just the right mix of top-notch surgeon, straightforward, and no BS. I did, after all, trusted him with my life. His nurses and co-workers all love him, which says a lot about him.
- University of Southern California / School of Dentistry
- Stamford Hosp-Columbia U
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- New York University
- General Surgery
