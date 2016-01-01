Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Choe, MD
Overview
Dr. John Choe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Locations
Concentra Medical Center7555 NW Loop 410 Ste 114, San Antonio, TX 78245 Directions (210) 520-8070
Concentra Urgent Care12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 114, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 762-3780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Choe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588614416
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
