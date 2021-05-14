Dr. John Chobanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chobanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chobanian, MD
Dr. John Chobanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Mt Auburn Therapeutic Endoscopy300 Mount Auburn St Ste 405, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-4450
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
This Dr. listens. He speaks intelligently to patients and takes time to answer questions! Far better than the experiences w/ Law. Mem GI drs.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518040526
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chobanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chobanian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chobanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chobanian works at
Dr. Chobanian has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chobanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chobanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chobanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chobanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chobanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.