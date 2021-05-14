Overview

Dr. John Chobanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Chobanian works at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.