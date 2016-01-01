Dr. John Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Diablo Valley Pediatric Medical Group Inc.2700 Grant St Ste 110, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 674-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
About Dr. John Cho, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609816107
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.