Dr. John Cho, MD
Dr. John Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Cho works at
Straub Clinic & Hospital888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4530Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent communication. Very informative. Able to direct me in the proper direction. His examination was very thorough.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Korean
- 1184975096
- Minn Ear Head Neck Clin Pa/Fairview Riverside Hosp
- University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.