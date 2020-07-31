Overview

Dr. John Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at Straub Clinic & Hospital in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.