Dr. John S Ching, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John S Ching, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ching works at Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Consultants in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Consultants - Building A
    6001 Truxtun Ave Ste 130, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 836-7799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Fever
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Fever
Short Stature

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Dr. Ching is a really nice doctor. He has been my son's endocrinologist since he was born. He is a sweet man. My son is now 7, and he especially likes "his" Dr. Ching.
    Brandy Hena — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. John S Ching, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770720799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John S Ching, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ching is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ching has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ching works at Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Consultants in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ching’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ching. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ching.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

