Dr. John Chidester, MD
Dr. John Chidester, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Chidester, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.

Dr. Chidester works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Malvern, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Malvern
    650 Carnegie Blvd Ste 220A, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I am seeing Dr. Chidester for knee pain and currently seeking non-surgical interventions. I am impressed with Dr. Chidester’s breadth of experience and approach to treatment. I find him responsive to my individual circumstance and questions, thorough, informative, straightforward, and clear about pros and cons of pursuable options. Dr. Chidester’s recommended course of treatment is working and I am very satisfied with his care. He is very personable and a pleasure to work with.
    P Pierre — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. John Chidester, MD

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124013586
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geo Wash U Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chidester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chidester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chidester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chidester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chidester works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Malvern, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chidester’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chidester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chidester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chidester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chidester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

