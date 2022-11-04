Dr. John Chidester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chidester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chidester, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chidester, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - Malvern650 Carnegie Blvd Ste 220A, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (800) 764-9183
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am seeing Dr. Chidester for knee pain and currently seeking non-surgical interventions. I am impressed with Dr. Chidester’s breadth of experience and approach to treatment. I find him responsive to my individual circumstance and questions, thorough, informative, straightforward, and clear about pros and cons of pursuable options. Dr. Chidester’s recommended course of treatment is working and I am very satisfied with his care. He is very personable and a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. John Chidester, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash U Hosp
- Georgetown U Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chidester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chidester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chidester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chidester.
