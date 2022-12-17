Dr. John Chiavetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiavetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chiavetta, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chiavetta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Chiavetta works at
Locations
-
1
Raleigh Orthopaedic - Raleigh Office3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - Garner Office1325 Timber Dr E, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic- Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 863-6808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiavetta?
Informative and professional visit
About Dr. John Chiavetta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1265435044
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiavetta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiavetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiavetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiavetta works at
Dr. Chiavetta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiavetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiavetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiavetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiavetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiavetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.