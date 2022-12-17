Overview

Dr. John Chiavetta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn



Dr. Chiavetta works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Garner, NC and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.