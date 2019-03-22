See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. John Chewning, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Chewning, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Chewning, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Chewning works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chewning?

    Mar 22, 2019
    He ha taken care of me since the 90's and is great!!
    — Mar 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Chewning, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Chewning, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chewning to family and friends

    Dr. Chewning's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chewning

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Chewning, MD.

    About Dr. John Chewning, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780798652
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chewning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chewning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chewning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chewning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chewning works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Chewning’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chewning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chewning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chewning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chewning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.