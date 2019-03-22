Dr. John Chewning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chewning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chewning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Chewning, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7659
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He ha taken care of me since the 90's and is great!!
About Dr. John Chewning, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
