Cardiology
Dr. John Cherian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Saint Vincent Hospital

Dr. Cherian works at Heart and Vascular Care in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart and Vascular Care
    3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 202, Alpharetta, GA 30022
    Heart and Vascular Care
    3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem # 100, Cumming, GA 30040
    Heart and Vascular Care
    11315 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
High Cholesterol
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Aug 23, 2021
    Kind, compassionate, down to earth, knowledgeable, friendly and PATIENT He even called me twice on phone to discuss something he had missed out during the visit. A big yes if you are looking to know if you should go to him or not
    About Dr. John Cherian, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1164699435
    Education & Certifications

    Saint Vincent Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cherian has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

