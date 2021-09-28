Dr. John Cherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cherian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cherian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weirton, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East, Weirton Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 651 Colliers Way Ste 505, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (724) 947-5350
-
2
Thomas G Harper MD Laboratory560 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021 Directions (724) 947-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Weirton Medical Center
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherian?
There are bad ,good and great doctors , Dr. Cherian is a GREAT doctor! From my husband's first visit and to this day, he and his staff are the most professional, compassionate, genuinely concerning health care providers I've encountered since relocating to WV. When a doctor personally calls you when you're in need and knows your family, your history and treats you with the utmost respect it just doesn't get any better! Dr Cherian takes great care in addressing and diagnosing the problems. He never ever gives you the "brush off" as some do. He is my husband's doctor for life. The staff are fantastic as well!
About Dr. John Cherian, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1134381593
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherian has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.