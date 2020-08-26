Dr. John Cheregi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheregi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cheregi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Cheregi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Dr. Cheregi works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Care802 FOX GLEN CT, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-8161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
Had knee surgery than stomach acted up and had to get gallbladder taken out Doctor was great.
About Dr. John Cheregi, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheregi works at
Dr. Cheregi speaks French.
